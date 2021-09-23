VoiceAmerica Honors Talk Radio Shows' Episodic Milestones for September 2021

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, is honored to recognize episode milestones as of September 2021.



Jeff Spenard, Founder and CEO of VoiceAmerica stated. "Another set of milestones in September shows that we are leading the way with our innovative and engaging talk radio programs. Both Dr. Carole Lieberman and Jay Taylor have brought well over a decade of experience to the network and continue to be leaders for the network and its channels." Spenard continues, "The staying power of these programs showcase a variety of topics and audience, from business and self-help advice, to programs for children and teens, sports, education, medical and adult-targeted issues. For over twenty years we've been the leader in live and on-demand internet talk radio and will continue to be for years to come."



Available for listening anytime, with new episodes weekly, here are the shows that have reached significant episode milestones by number of episodes:



850 Episodes: "De. Carole's Couch." Just when everything in the world seems insane, Dr. Carole Lieberman creates a sanctuary for sanity. Call or log in to get help making sense of these turbulent times or just for advice from a soothing voice. www.voiceamerica.com/show/1047



650 Episodes: "Turning Hard Times into Good Times." Jay Taylor's show explains the real underlying causes for plunging stock prices, plunging home prices, and growing unemployment. By correctly diagnosing the cause of America's economic decline, rather than listening to excuses from Wall Street and Washington, Jay offers winning investment ideas to protect and increase wealth. www.voiceamerica.com/show/1501



500 Episodes: "Express Yourself!" Hosted by teens and teenage field reporters from around the country, "Express Yourself! "is THE destination for teens to be heard. Within the walls of the young adult community, listeners are uplifted and encouraged to be the stars of their own life. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2014



450 Episodes: "All Around Sports." Host John Ingoldsby explores all areas of the wide world of sports as it continues to grow and evolve. John's guests are today's leading sports newsmakers. www.voiceamerica.com/show/1909



400 Episodes: "Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit." Learning to see life from a spiritual perspective can change the way we think, which changes everything. As we let go of fear, worry, regret, blame, anger, guilt, resentment, jealousy, and shame, we can create the loving, joyful, prosperous, healthy life that we want and deserve. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2317



350 Episodes: "Getting In: A College Coach Conversation." This show shares what colleges are really looking for and how to highlight your hard-won achievements for the best chance at success. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2430



300 Episodes: "The Sexy Lifestyle with Carol and David." The fun-loving couple give an inside look into the swinging lifestyle as they share their own personal experiences relating to sex, love and marriage. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2628



150 Episodes: "Guided Spirit Conversations." Host Marla Goldberrg incorporates her nearly 20 years of metaphysical training, spiritual insights and charismatic personality into her interviews with the most preeminent healers, metaphysicians, and spiritual leaders from across the globe. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3900



100 Episodes: "Solutions and Strategies with Dr Sean: Living the Challenge." This program promotes a solution-based, problem-solving focus for individuals with disabilities, parents, family members, and professionals living or assisting individuals with exceptional needs. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2643



