VoiceAmerica Honors Talk Radio Shows' Milestones for Years Online and Number of Episodes as of November 2021

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, is honored to recognize a sizable number of its talk radio programs' yearly and episodic milestones as of November 2021.



"We're proud of all of these programs for achieving great milestones with us," said Jeff Spenard, President of VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC. "Express Yourself," celebrating ten years of shows, is one of the few talk radio programs aimed at teens and young adults and continues to show impressive growth in its audience. One of our other hosts, Sharon Kleyne, just reached her 700-episode milestone and is a well-respected host in the health and wellness community. The staying power of programs like these, show that the VoiceAmerica audience continues to consume our unique offerings and only want more."



Available for listening anytime, with new episodes weekly, here are the shows that have reached significant yearly milestones:



- 10 Years: "Express Yourself!" This is THE destination for teens to be heard. Within the walls of the young adult community, listeners are uplifted and encouraged to be the stars of their own life. Through collaboration and conversation, a global campus of young people express their views. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2014



- 8 Years: "Good Grief with Cheryl Jones." Explore the losses that define our lives. Each week, we talk with people who have transformed themselves through the profound act of grieving. Why settle for surviving? Say yes to the many experiences that embody loss. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2264



- 6 Years: "Psych Up Live." A show that turns up your psychological perspective on life issues. Host Suzanne Phillips passes forward the latest in books, findings, and information relevant to your life and the world you live in. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2506



- 2 Years: "Say It Skillfully®." Molly Tschang's show helps you benefit from her guidance on the best possible ways to speak your mind at work in a positive and productive manner. She helps everyone from CEOs to interns to recognize that we are all both part of the problem as well as the solution and that the path to solving any problem is to say what needs to be said. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3923



Here are milestones that popular shows have reached by number of episodes:



- 700 Episodes: "Sharon Kleyne Hour." Sharon believes that each individual has the power to become proactive in maintaining their own health. Sharon and her guests offer simple, logical, do-it-yourself solutions from a non-political, common-sense perspective. Weekly shows have featured experts in medicine, pharmacology, health and healing, therapeutic healing research, nutrition, occupational safety and wellness, global climate change and more. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2207



- 250 Episodes: "Behind the Scenes." Join celebrities, legends and insiders with Hollywood executive and former Victoria's Secret model Summer Helene and get the royal tour as the "Duchess of Hollywood" takes you Behind the Scenes and gives you an insider's guide to the entertainment world. Get the scoop and all the dirt when you listen in on location with Summer Helene as she takes you past the glitz and glamour. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2514



- 150 Episodes: "Things Worth Considering." This is a show about connections. Connections to your self, your spirit, your feelings and your story. One of the most powerful healing tools we have is our connections. Connect to your intuition and explore your AHA moments. Discover how we get in our own way and how we can overcome obstacles to move on. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3824



