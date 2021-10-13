VoiceAmerica Honors Talk Radio Shows' Milestones for Years Online and Number of Episodes as of October 2021

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, is honored to recognize a sizable number of its talk-radio programs' yearly and episodic milestones as of September 2021.



"We're truly proud of all of these programs for achieving great milestones with us," said Jeff Spenard, President of VoiceAmerica. "Having a show that has been with us for eighteen years, and another with 650 episodes demonstrates the staying power of our hosts and shows. We still have plenty of topics to be addressed and fields that are untapped. The audience comes to VoiceAmerica for specialized programs with a variety of interests covered. New programs and ideas continue to add to the mix every month."



Available for listening anytime, with new episodes weekly, here are the shows that have reached significant yearly milestones:



- 18 Years:

"CTN: CIO Talk Network." Sanjog Aul interviews CIOs, CTOs, and other decision makers about their insights in dealing with technology. www.voiceamerica.com/show/690



- 13 Years:

"Leadership Development News." Provides listeners with practical, actionable insights on how to be and how to develop dynamic, effective leadership, a vital skill set in this competitive global economy. www.voiceamerica.com/show/1262



- 6 Years:

"Psych Up Live." A show that turns up your psychological perspective on life issues. Host Suzanne Phillips passes forward the latest in books, findings, and information relevant to your life and the world you live in. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2506



- 5 Years:

"The Convergence." Spiritual and cultural leaders, sacred and secular activists, scientists, artists, writers, economists, politicians and even shamans join in this discussion of a world trying to wake up and grow up. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2610



- 2 Years:

"Real Estate Investing – Live from New York." Provides you with everything you need to know about investing and operating commercial real estate. Although based in New York City, it explores the fundamentals of investing in all asset classes nationwide. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3920



- 1 Year:

"The Spotlight with the Ambassador and the Chief." This podcast covers current events in the U.S. and abroad, featuring a range of guests from politicians and veterans to social activists and media personalities. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3991



"The Christina Silva Show Educating Our Veterans Live." Get ready to transform, adapt, and overcome! Christina delivers Creative Resiliency Solutions through an electrifying portal into the lives of trailblazing guests. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3992



Here are milestones that popular shows have reached by number of episodes:



- 650 Episodes:

"Authentic Living." Andrea Mathews will help you raise your consciousness to the level of your own I AM by interviewing some of the great spiritual experts of today. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1304



- 300 Episodes:

"The Compassionate Samurai Business Hour." Show host Kathy Fairbanks and guests share stories and tools for overcoming obstacles, and provide wise shortcuts for producing key sustainable results in business. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2500



"Breast Friends Support Network." Helps women and families deal with the emotional upheaval of cancer. The show focuses on education, inspiration, and hope, by offering advice to the patients and survivors, while teaching their friends and family how to provide significant and helpful support to their loved ones. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2532



- 100 Episodes:

"BraveHearts Radio." A BraveHeart is anyone with the courage to be of service to others. BraveHearts Radio is dedicated to those courageous men and women who have found that the key to success is happiness, and the key to happiness is service to others. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3910



