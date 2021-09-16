VoiceAmerica Honors Talk Radio Shows' Milestones for Years Online in September 2021

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, is honored to recognize a sizable number of its talk-radio programs' yearly and episodic milestones as of September 2021.



Jeff Spenard, Founder and CEO of VoiceAmerica was impressed. "September has always been looked at as the beginning of 'the Fall Season' in media circles. We tend to have a large push of new shows around this time. What's phenomenal is the staying power of some of VoiceAmerica's longest running shows. Seventeen years for Civil War Talk Radio. Thirteen years for Frankly Speaking About Cancer. Eleven years for Leadership Matters. In addition, we've had nearly twenty shows that are celebrating a milestone anniversary this month." Mr. Spenard continued, "I'd also like to recognize our tenth year working with host Bonnie D. Graham and our continued partnership with SAP for what has grown into a portfolio of almost fifty different radio and podcast programs today."



Available for listening anytime, with new episodes weekly, here are the shows that have reached significant yearly milestones:



17 Years

"Civil War Talk Radio." Host Gerald Prokopowicz and a guest discuss the various aspects of Civil War History. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2205



13 Years

"Frankly Speaking About Cancer with the Cancer Support Community." Host Kim Thiboldeaux tackles critical issues including: achieving the best care and quality of life, treatments of the future, the drug approval process, relieving stress and anxiety, life beyond treatment, and talking to kids about cancer. www.voiceamerica.com/show/965



11 Years

"Leadership Matters." The forum of choice for current and emerging public and nonprofit leaders, explores practical tips for issues management, human capital strategies, and improving leadership effectiveness. www.voiceamerica.com/show/1804



10 Years

"Technology Revolution: The Future of Now." Think you've seen it all? Not! There's more to come and you're part of making it happen – right now. Join host Bonnie D. Graham as she speaks with future-focused visionaries. www.voiceamerica.com/show/1981



6 Years

"The Compassionate Samurai Business Hour." Take lifelong learning to a whole new level where the important questions are asked and only you hold the answer to just how high you're committed to climb. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2500



"Amplified!" The show that teaches more effective marketing and social media techniques designed to gain more exposure and awareness, leading to leads and conversion. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2501



5 Years

"Finding Your Frequency." More than just content and code. More than just philosophy and polishing your image. It's about both failure and success, the difference between the two and all of the steps in between! www.voiceamerica.com/show/2594



4 Years

"Task Force 7 Cyber Security Radio." Featuring up-to-date insights and analysis by preeminent cyber security professionals on the most important cyber security issues affecting your life today. www.voiceamerica.com/show/2699



3 Years

"How You Living." Hosted by self-proclaimed renovation expert and REALTOR® LaTanya Junior, who covers fantastic tips on hundreds of topics related to successful homeownership. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3781



2 Years

"BraveHearts Radio." Dedicated to those courageous men and women who have found that the key to success is happiness and the key to happiness is service to others. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3910



"Seniors STRAIGHT Talk." Formerly "Voices For Eldercare Advocacy," the show is rebranding with expanded content and topics, and continues to highlight the all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones, and the population at large, who ultimately is our future selves. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911



"The Robin Report Podcast Series." Best-selling author Robin Lewis provides insights and opinions on major topics in the retail and consumer product industries. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3914



1 Year

"Why Paul?" 14th Street Ministries is committed to this ministry in 2 Timothy 2:2. The goal is to commit the doctrine to faithful men, and these faithful men will teach and commit the doctrine to other faithful men. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3976



"What's Hot! HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander." At the crossroads where culture, lifestyle, and community meet. Legendary New York radio/TV personality G. Keith Alexander taps into the who's who in entertainment, empowerment, and health and wellness to bring you exciting and unparalleled content. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3979



"Making Action Happen." This show about the Action22 members and communities introduces you to Colorado community leaders, elected officials, and individuals to gain perspective on their ideas and experiences. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3980



"Unbuckled, with Intimacy Architect Christi Anne Bela." This program is where you will be seen and heard. It features world-renowned guests in the fields of spirituality, sexual health, wellness, and coaching. No topic is taboo. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3982



"Jesse Jamison and Friends." The fun show with great true stories and world-class storytellers. Each week a new guest joins Jesse Jamison to share their story. Some stories are true, others not so much. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3985



"The Tax Answers Advisor." Learn how a proactive approach to rapidly changing tax laws will help you to pay the least amount of income tax possible. www.voiceamerica.com/show/3986



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience: 1-855-877-4666.