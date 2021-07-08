VoiceAmerica Host Chris Salem Speaks to U.S. Senate Staff, Will Address FDA on Mental Toughness

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today that series host and prosperity coach Chris Salem addressed staff members of the U.S. Senate on June 8 on the topic of "Accelerate Your Mental Toughness," and will speak to members of the Food and Drug Administration on the same subject in September.



Salem, whose series "Sustainable Success" airs at 9 a.m. Thursdays on the VoiceAmerica Influencer Channel, has for more than four years had a special passion for empowering and serving business leaders, entrepreneurs, sales executives, coaches, authors, speakers, and others by taking their business and life to another level.



Salem has seen people aspiring to make changes and grow, but struggled at different phases of their career and life. Like his listeners, he is a regular person who has faced similar struggles. Salem shares from experience what has worked successfully through hard work and dedication to help listeners with their challenges.



"Give without expectation and receive without resistance," was among the advice gave before the Senate staffers.



Unlike seminars and programs that scratch the surface, Salem's focus is always on the audience to make changes by addressing the "root cause" that holds back their greatness. He is 100 percent committed to serving and training the audience vs. selling just products and services.



To listen now, visit the VoiceAmerica Influencer Channel at www.voiceamerica.com and access Salem's podcasts at www.voiceamerica.com/show/2661/sustainable-success.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience: 1-855-877-4666.