Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2023 -- With record temperatures prevailing across the Northern Hemisphere and no end in sight, we are facing an unprecedented health crisis. Not only are we witnessing record-high temperatures, but we are also experiencing sustained high temperatures, day after day after day. It's one thing for the body to handle a few hot days; however, it's an entirely different situation when those extreme temperatures persist for weeks. Dr. Camille Vardy, a Functional Medicine expert, hosted a special episode on her July 21st live radio show of Healthy Wellthy U, where she delved into the early warning signs of heat-related challenges and provided valuable insights on how to protect against serious health consequences.



With long heat waves, the body's coping mechanisms get challenged for such an extended period that they compromise our ability to cope. The symptoms come on suddenly; we feel just fine - until we don't. Could we recognize the early warning signs that indicate our bodies are struggling? And would we know what to do? Would we understand how our chronic health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, or neurological problems, might affect how we react in a heatwave? Or would we know to look for different signs in humid heat compared to desert heat?



Awareness is particularly important for people who spend time alone. Dr. Vardy says, "Symptoms of heat exhaustion can impair our functioning to the point that we may not be aware that we are unwell or may not have the presence of mind or physical ability to deal with it. For people who live alone or spend time alone, there is a concern that we may not recognize that we need help or we might not be able to help ourselves. It is so important that we stick together, that we look after each other, that we check on each other. We need each other."



Listen to the episode here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/145939/beat-the-heat



Every week, Healthy Wellthy U delves deeply into some aspect of health, discussing how the body functions in language that is easy to understand, and providing practical and realistic strategies derived from Functional Medicine. The show airs at 10 am every Friday on VoiceAmerica.com.



About Camille Vardy

Dr. Camille is deeply committed to understanding the root cause of illness. She is part medical sleuth, part old-fashioned country doctor. She has 28 years of clinical experience, utilizing cutting-edge biochemical, genetic and nutritional perspectives, integrated with insights from her extensive training in Chinese Medicine. She has a master's degree and a doctorate in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Dr. Camille has studied nutrition and biochemistry for 40 years and is a pioneer in the field of Functional Medicine. She taught medicine for over 20 years. Her specialties include immunology, endocrinology, neurochemistry, psychology, environmental illness and detoxification, internal medicine, genetics, and optimum aging.



https://www.camillevardy.com



About Healthy Wellthy U

Fridays at 10 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel

Healthy Wellthy U will help you find the tools to become the best version of yourself. We'll explore all aspects of well-being: nutrition, lifestyle, fitness, mental health, relationships, family, work, finances. It's you, living your best life. No matter what your current health or life obstacles, we want to help you cross that bridge to your new life. Our experience with food, nutrition, supplements, functional medicine, specific health issues, and every aspect of what it means to be truly healthy, will provide something for every level of interest. Whether you are not getting results from your current medical care or are confused by all the information out there, we make sense of what seems complex and we make the science easy to understand. If you have already studied health, we will bring interesting twists on what you already know. We'll help you figure out why you haven't achieved your goals and learn strategies to help you create a personal approach that finally works for you.



