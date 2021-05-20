VoiceAmerica Host Dr. Sharon Jones Interviews Entrepreneur and Hint Water CEO Kara Golden

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the radio program and podcast "Coding the Future with Dr. Sharon Jones" exclusive series episode "Undaunted with Kara Goldin: Overcoming Doubts and Doubters". In this episode Dr. Jones welcomes Kara Goldin to the show to talk about creating a trailblazing a business or idea and how to leverage passion, dedication, and a "No Fear" attitude for success. To listen now please visit the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and access the Podcast now at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128575/being-a-student-of-your-craft . Please join Dr. Sharon Jones weekly show "Coding the Future with Dr. Sharon Jones" on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel Wednesdays at 11 AM Pacific Time and her Podcast Library https://thedotconsulting.co/coding-the-future/



Dr. Sharon Jones, Author, Technologist, Educator, and VoiceAmerica Radio Host commented, "Kara's story is not only inspiring but completely real. She brings such a down to earth approach to sharing her story. The ups and downs of growing Hint is so relatable as an entrepreneur myself. Hearing her story brings clarity and confidence that I use to reach my greatest dreams for my own company."



Kara Goldin, the founder and CEO of Hint Inc., did not let fear hold her back from chasing her dreams. Kara's unwavering commitment, passion, and integrity have produced a career that is incredibly inspiring and a career of example to all. Kara is a true trailblazer as she saw the value of continuing to learn and be challenged both personally and professionally. She has never settled, has strived to push herself to learn, and most importantly challenges herself daily to improve and compete. Through this and In the 16 years since its creation, Hint Water has become an asset of the break rooms of some of Silicon Valley's highest-profile companies, including Google, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Dr. Jones continued, "Kara is now sharing her story and lessons with her new book Undaunted and shares her incredible insight with us today. Get a pen, pencil and your favorite beverage and get ready to take notes and take action!"



About Dr. Sharon Jones

About Dr. Sharon Jones

Dr. Sharon Jones, Ed.D is the founder and CEO of the dot consulting and The Dottie Rose Foundation, where she leads and implements technology focused education and innovation. Dr. Jones has found her passion in education and has served as a Career and Technical Education teacher in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and Wake County Schools as well as a Sr. Technical Trainer with Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC). Additionally, she is a well-known industry teacher, trainer, and mentor working for organizations with like-minded missions and has taught courses in computer programming, web design, eCommerce, Computer Science Principles and SAS programming.



About Kara Goldin

About Kara Goldin

Kara Goldin is the Founder and CEO of Hint, Inc., best known for its award-winning Hint® water, the leading unsweetened flavored water. She has been named one of named one of InStyle's Badass 50, Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business, Fortune's Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs and EY's Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Northern California. She is an active speaker & writer and hosts the podcast Unstoppable with Kara Goldin where she interviews founders, entrepreneurs and other disruptors across various industries. She lives in the Bay Area.



About VoiceAmerica

About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide.