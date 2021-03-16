VoiceAmerica Host Fawzya Khosti Visits with International Feng Shui Guild Member, Reiki Master, IARP Member, and Dowser Victoria Goitia-Kemp

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- March 16, 2021-- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti" exclusive series episode "Environmental Impact on Your Success and Well-being". In this episode VoiceAmerica host Fawzya Khosti visits with Victoria Goitia-Kemp, as they discuss designing positive spaces with good energy and how this translates into success, enabling personal and professional growth. To listen now please visit the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/251/voiceamerica-empowerment and access the live show and on-demand within 24 hours of the airing at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/129105/environmental-impact-on-your-success-and-well-being . Please join Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti" live on VoiceAmerica Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel and Fawzya's broadcast Library https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success .



Victoria Goitia-Kemp commented "Good design is good for Everyone!"



In this episode Thought Leader, Executive Function Coach, and Certified Hypnotherapist Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./CI, Ed.D. (abd) meets with Victoria Goitia-Kemp to discuss designing positive spaces with good energy and how our surroundings are proven to have a major impact on our physical and emotional well-being. With certain and subtle changes in designing and decorating a space you may bring about profound changes in mood and physical human reaction to that space and in turn your mood, productivity, and overall enjoyment. Fawzya and Victoria also discuss designing for someone with special needs and how this is a proven support to increase positive behaviors and a greater sense of acceptance when these needs are taken into consideration.



VoiceAmerica Host Fawzya Khosti stated "Victoria believes that every space and environment we occupy should nurture our individual souls and enrich our well-being." Fawzya added "I have worked with Victoria as my interior designer for over 2 years, for both my home and my office. Her holistic approach to designing spaces incorporates not only the principles of feng shui, but the awareness of biophilic design."



If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory or problem-solving skills. In addition to this week's topic we will also discuss what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults.



About Focus on Success

Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel



Focus on Success is designed to improve your quality of life by offering solutions to everyday problems with the intention of promoting success. We'll do this one challenge at a time. If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory or problem-solving skills. We discuss topics such as, what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults. We speak to professionals such as counselors, educators and psychologists who offer their perspective and professional expertise, as well as their recommendations to improve your life.



About Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./CI, Ed.D. (abd)

Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./CI, Ed.D. (abd), is an Executive Function Coach and Certified Hypnotherapist. Fawzya has extensive experience working in the field of education. She has worked with numerous students at Yavapai College while teaching Psychology 101, and while working as faculty at Western Governors University.



As an Executive Function Coach she loves helping others reach their highest potential, and she does this by evaluating and addressing issues holistically. When appropriate, she uses hypnotherapy as a tool to help her clients reach their goals. Fawzya has helped numerous students with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, autism, AD/HD, and anxiety improve their executive function skills and become more successful.



In her spare time Fawzya enjoys photography, pottery and painting. A creative outlet is important to a balanced life because it teaches us to plan ahead, learn from our "mistakes", improves our focus, and helps us problem solve more effectively. https://executivefunctioncoachaz.com/



About Victoria Goitia-Kemp

Victoria is a native Arizonan, has a B.S. degree in Education from Northern Arizona University. Her spiritual journey has led her to pursue training in several modalities of personal enrichment. In 1993 she began her studies of Feng Shui and is a CFSP and member of the International Feng Shui Guild. She is also a Reiki Master, IARP member, and Dowser. She is a spiritual coach to a host of international clients. https://designingchi.com/



About VoiceAmerica

