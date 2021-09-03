VoiceAmerica Host Joyce Bender of VoiceAmerica's "Disability Matters" Announces Passing of Advocate Mary Brougher

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2021 -- With great sadness and loss, Joyce Bender, host of "Disability Matters" on VoiceAmerica, has announced the death of lifelong disability-rights advocate Mary Brougher. The president of Bender Consulting Services, Brougher experienced a tragic accident during a recent outing.



"Mary was doing one of the things she loved most, which was being outdoors and enjoying nature's beauty," said Bender, founder and CEO of Bender Consulting. "This event claimed a life that was full of energy and unconditional love for all she knew. While this will take time for all of us to process, let me say simply that Mary was my rock. All of those who loved and cherished Mary will celebrate her life, not just over the coming days, but in the years to come, by emulating her joyful spirit and tireless advocacy by doubling our efforts to support the disability community. Mary's physical presence is gone but her heart and spirit must live on in our work to honor the life she lived."



In addition to serving as President of Bender Consulting Services and as an employee since 1994, Brougher's passion for disability rights extended to her leadership as a board member at the Bender Leadership Academy, which she helped establish in 2018 to expand opportunities for employment of people with disabilities from youth through adulthood.



"I was very saddened to hear about Mary's passing," said Tacy Trump, senior executive producer of Joyce Bender's 'Disability Matters' on VoiceAmerica. "She was a keystone to Bender Consulting Services in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "She worked by Joyce Bender's side for many years. She helped with influential guests and State Department visits to many countries over the years. She will be missed terribly. Our hearts at VoiceAmerica all go out to Bender Consulting and the wonderful staff, who help so many that are disabled around the world, as their advocates."



Tony Coelho, primary author of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Chairman of the Bender Advisory Board, said in a statement that "Mary was a fierce advocate for disability rights, one who led with her enormous heart, intellect and work ethic that was second to none. Mary's loss is one that will be felt across the disability community and by all those who had the honor of knowing and working with her."



Maria Town, President & CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), issued the following statement: "Mary Brougher was a force for good in every way and led a life of purpose. She was a champion of disability employment and supported so many people with disabilities on their personal and professional journeys. A friend to everyone she met, Mary's boundless energy and enthusiasm for life was infectious, making her loss all the more painful. Her impact on the disability community will continue for years to come, and she will be deeply missed."



Joyce Bender is the host of "Disability Matters," heard Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Pacific time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, which has been a mainstay for over 18 years on the network. Visit the program episode directory for Disability Matters.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience: 1-855-877-4666.