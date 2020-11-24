VoiceAmerica Partners with Amazon Prime to Deliver Syndicated Internet Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the syndication of its 900 programs to Amazon Prime Music, making it one the largest syndicators on the global giant's music network and enabling millions of listeners access to VoiceAmerica's timely and relevant content library.



Ryan Treasure, VP of Broadcasting Operations commented, "Podcasting and Internet Talk Radio has grown exponentially in the last few years and we are excited to keep pace with other top industry platforms by sharing our talented and exciting VoiceAmerica Talk Radio programming on Amazon Music." Mr. Treasure continued, "Amazon was great to work with on this project and we appreciate their collaborative support."



To listen to VoiceAmerica on Amazon Prime Music simply search "VoiceAmerica" or your favorite VoiceAmerica host and enjoy all of your favorite episodes



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 500 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877 4666. VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica



CONTACT: VoiceAmerica -- (855) 877-4666