VoiceAmerica Radio and Leadership Expert and Author Tom Crea Welcomes 2020 with Renewal

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- PHOENIX (January 20, 2020) – VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the renewal of "Your Evolving Leadership Journey" hosted by Leadership Expert and Author, Tom Crea. The show, with a slant towards servant leadership, delivers interviews from contemporary authors on topics such as long-distance leadership, resilience, clarity, culture, developing others, individual behavior, persuasion, managing up, spiritual best practices, character, values, trust and more. The show broadcasts LIVE on Mondays at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel on www.voiceamerica.com and on demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3905/your-evolving-leadership-journey.



"We are thrilled to have Tom Crea back on VoiceAmerica in 2020," commented Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Executive Producer of "Your Evolving Leadership Journey." Ms. Rogers continued "Tom's experience and thought leadership allows for a weekly show that is timely, relevant, and beneficial to all audiences."



Broadcasting live Mondays via VoiceAmerica.com, Tom's show "Your Evolving Leadership Journey" is for anyone who believes continuous learning is part of the ongoing leadership journey.

The show is a series of discussions with authors who understand why servant leadership works, those who learned similar lessons in humility, empowering others, delegating, and more, just as Tom learned in the Army.



About TOM CREA

Tom Crea is a leadership expert, decorated career Army Officer, and Blackhawk Helicopter pilot. Because of his proven skills, he was hand-selected to run the Army's leadership development program at two Boston colleges, where he and his team transformed college students into combat leaders.

Tom is a Servant Leadership ambassador and the author of "Unleash Your Values: How to Lead and Succeed in Business Today…A Helicopter Pilot's Spin on Developing the Leader in You."

Today, Tom shares real-world leadership insights with business leaders from all walks of life, ranging from first time managers to CEOs.



For more information on Tom please visit https://blackhawkspeaks.com



About VoiceAmerica

