VoiceAmerica Radio Congratulates Annual and Decade Host Anniversaries

Jeff Spenard, Founder and CEO of VoiceAmerica praised "On behalf of our employees and listening audience I truly appreciate the dedication of our talented portfolio of exceptional hosts for their timely and relevant talk radio shows." Mr. Spenard continued "I am proud to have these programs on VoiceAmerica.com and look forward to continued success for these shows and hosts. Tune in daily for remarkable stories, leadership, and wisdom."



Available for listening anytime, with new episodes weekly, here are the shows that have reached significant yearly milestones:



10 Years:

"The Business Elevation Show with Chris Cooper." Provides the inspiration to help elevate the success of business and people. - https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959



4 Years:

"Tips to Keep You Healthy, Happy, and Motivated." - This show inspires listeners to be healthy and happy for life, as well as become the best version of themselves! - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2687



"The Mike Abadir Show." - A current NFL agent licensed by the NFLPA, Mike brings out a unique sports and business perspective to provide the quality content that can't be found through mainstream media outlets. This program is also celebrating the achievement of 200 episodes. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2692



"Grow Your Influence Tree" - Leonard Kim shares how his guests rose up from ordinary to extraordinary. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2693



1 Year:

"Vitality Health Show" – Knowledge to restore physical, mental and spiritual health. - https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3970



"Leading On Purpose" – This show is all about helping people to focus on the simple yet powerful practices that will ensure them and their teams achieve even better results with far less struggle. - https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3971



"Transformative Experts" – Host Chris Elias discusses real-life issues with business leaders and transformative experts. Together, they share stories of successes, failures, and the leadership practices that will benefit listeners the most. - https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3972



"Aging Life Network." - Hear from experts in the various disciplines related to aging such as doctors, lawyers, financial advisors, neuropsychologists, dementia behavior experts, home care and facility owners/managers, and aging-life professionals. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3973



"Partner Up! with Amy Carroll." – Amy shares her knowledge and experience (successes and failures) to increase internal awareness and external skills for improved self-management in high pressure, interpersonal exchanges. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3975



Here are milestones that popular shows have reached by number of episodes:



850 Episodes:

"The Patricia Raskin Show" - Relationships, health, spirituality, finances, and community concerns: Reclaim control of all areas of life with the power of positive thinking with host Patricia Raskin and her guests. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1045



750 Episodes:

"Leading Conversations" – Explore big ideas and everyday actions, and learn how business leaders' own roles has led them to discover a newfound sense of possibility in the world. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/734



650 Episodes:

"Go Green Radio" - This grassroots program promotes the very best character traits in children and adults: caring for selves and for others, through simple, responsible behavior shifts. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1303



300 Episodes:

"Psych Up Live" - Psychological perspective on life issue with the latest in books, findings, and information relevant to listeners' lives and the world they live in. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2506



"The Career Confidante" – Get the inside scoop on hiring trends, how to earn a promotion, and what hiring managers are saying across a variety of industries. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2286



200 Episodes:

"The Tony DUrso Show" - Special VIP guests from some of the biggest names in the world from Hollywood stars, sports greats, business experts, game changers, bestselling authors, and world-class CEOs share their insights and personal journeys on their road to success. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2667



150 Episodes:

"JaneUnChained" New York Times bestselling author, TV and social media journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell helps people turn on the lightbulb and jump to the next phase of human evolution. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2754



100 Episodes:

"Seniors STRAIGHT Talk" - Highlights the all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones, and the population at large, who ultimately are the future selves. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911



"Solutions and Strategies with Dr Sean: Living the Challenge" - This program promotes a solution-based problem-solving focus for individuals with disabilities, parents, family members, and professionals living or assisting individuals with exceptional needs. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2643



