VoiceAmerica Salutes Host Dr. Gary Bell on 300 Episodes of "Absurd Psychology"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Not for the faint of heart or sensitive spirit, Dr. Bell's show is about helping our lives in the insane world we exist in today. It is a sarcastic, smart, and witty view of the lives we cope with, including straight answers, real information, and new perspectives to bring life back to our existence. It airs Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Pacific Time with archived episodes at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2340



"It is such a great honor to be on VoiceAmerica for over 300 shows!" Dr. Bell said. "Our audience continues to reach thousands of people from over 33 countries. They actively engage me via email each week, letting me know how much 'Absurd Psychology' has helped them. My producer, engineering and marketing team are the greatest. I am blessed! I started this show because I am an old father with young children who may never know what I do. Then 'Absurd Psychology 'took off on its own and continues to be an incredible journey."



"Dr. Bell's show continues to inspire and lift us just at the right time," said Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Senior Executive Producer, VoiceAmerica. "Gary, your work is tremendous, thoughtful, and fearless. Thank you for moving us forward and keeping our heads held high. I'm honored to personally work with you as we know this world needs healing, and you are doing your part."



