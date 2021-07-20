VoiceAmerica Salutes Talk Radio Shows' Milestones for Years Online and Number of Episodes

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, is honored to recognize a number of its talk-radio programs on the yearly and episode milestones they have achieved through July 2021.



Jeff Spenard, CEO and Founder of VoiceAmerica commented "I appreciate greatly our talented hosts on VoiceAmerica, worldwide listening audience, and dedicated VoiceAmerica employees associated with achieving these great milestones," Mr. Spenard added, "The Revolution with Jim & Trav" and "KIDS First! Coming Attractions" completed their 11th and 10th seasons respectively with VoiceAmerica, a true milestone. Come listen to our expanding programing and special content. You will enjoy our timely and relevant internet radio."



Available for listening anytime, with new episodes weekly, here are the shows that have reached significant annual milestones by:



- 11 Years: "The Revolution with Jim & Trav." Radio for outdoor enthusiasts, designed to get people outside to enjoy outdoor activities, and to teach fundamental hunting, fishing and other outdoor skills. Guests each week are expert in their respective fields. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1756



- 10 Years: "KIDS FIRST! Coming Attractions." 60 young people, ages 8 to 21, from across the country, review the latest films, interview celebrities, and give listeners insight into upcoming new films,- http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1950



- 6 years: "Innovating Leadership, Co-Creating Our Future." Interviews with global business executives, thought leaders, and academics in a wide range of industries discussing their most pressing issues and the innovative approaches they have employed to transform their challenges into opportunities and advantages. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2472



- 4 years: "Preparing for the Unexpected." How people, organizations and communities plan, prepare, test, communicate and respond to sudden unplanned events such as natural and manmade disasters and crises. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2682



- 2 Years: "Guided Spirit Conversation" - Marla Goldberrg incorporates her nearly 20 years of metaphysical training, spiritual insights, and charismatic personality into her interviews with the most preeminent healers, metaphysicians, and spiritual leaders from across the globe. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3900



- 1 Year: "Next Steps Forward" - Each week, host Chris Meek engages leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy in thought-provoking discussions to help us all take the next step forward on our own journeys to our better selves and greater service to others. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3964



- "BizZne$$ BuzZ" and "BizZne$$ Watch" – Host Frank Helring's mission is to is to provide small businesspeople's the boost they need to recapture their personal visions, rejuvenate their operations, and bring about a platform that represents their interests. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3966



Here are milestones that popular shows have reached by number of episodes:



- 850 Episodes: "The Patricia Raskin Show" - Relationships, health, spirituality, finances, and community concerns: Reclaim control of all areas of your life with the power of positive thinking with host Patricia Raskin and her guests. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1045



- 650 Episodes: "Winning Ponies" - John Engelhardt talks about the issues of the day that affect horse racing, along with trainers, jockeys, owners, celebrity handicappers and industry insiders. - http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1448



- 100 Episodes: "Solutions and Strategies with Dr Sean: Living the Challenge" – Dr. Sean Surfas promotes a solution-based problem solving focus for individuals with disabilities, parents, family members, and professionals living or assisting individuals with exceptional needs.- http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2643



