VoiceAmerica Secures Linzi Levinson's "Illuminating Now! - Linzi's Life Secrets for Show Renewal Beginning May 7th

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Linzi Levinson, host of “Illuminating Now,” has renewed her talk show for another cycle due to popular demand.



This week, on May 7th, Linzi Levinson will continue with her show “Controlling Anger or Just Passionate”. She will explore how anger impacts those who are the angry ones, those who they express anger to, and how to deal with this “real-time” in a way that empowers. The victim becomes empowered immediately using Linzi’s Life Secret on this issue.



“Illuminating Now” airs live on Wednesdays at 12noon Pacific, 2pm Central, and 3pm Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamericavariety.com/illuminating-now-linzis-life-secrets. All shows will be available in Illuminating Now’s Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Variety Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, http://www.voiceamericavariety.com.



About Linzi Levinson

Linzi enjoys a successful Relationship Counseling practice which she manages in addition to her Radio Show Illuminating Now!. Linzi has a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology - specialization in Transpersonal Psychology, she is a CERTIFIED RELATIONSHIP SPECIALIST acknowledged by the American Psychotherapy Association, and certified in conflict resolution and mediation, awarded at Pepperdine School of Law. She is also certified through the National Institute of Health - Protecting Human Rights through the process of Psychological Research, Testing and Analysis. She has 10000 hours dedicated as an MFTI and a Life Coach, and has built her Private Practice Coaching clientele up through the past 8 years. Linzi holds certifications in Conflict Resolution and Mediation from Pepperdine Law with a Divorce Court Specialization. She is also certified as a Franchise Broker, and Business Consultant, Coach and has spoken on Enneagram Panels for years. She has passionately accomplished her way to the half way completion mark of a PhD program.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.