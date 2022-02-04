VoiceAmerica Welcomes Beth Shaw to the Empowerment Channel

Gilbert, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2022 -- It's time for Americans to take control of their health again. Make America Healthy gives you the tools that are practical and easy to implement into your daily life so that you can feel better physically as well as mentally and emotionally. We only get one body and it has to last us our lifetime so our health is truly our most valuable asset. Let's start recognizing that. Make America Healthy! https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4057



About the show

Are you tired of feeling overweight, toxic, tired, heavy, slow and sluggish? Have you lost your energy, drive and motivation? Want to make changes but not sure how to feel good again? Lacking knowledge and desire to be healthy and manage your weight and health? Make America Healthy focuses on practical solutions for you to live your best life and be the best version of you. Topics will include weight loss, addiction, ADHD, Depression, Anxiety solutions, cures, mindfulness and more. Expert Guests will include health practitioners, psychologists, biohackers, holistic practitioners and REAL people providing real easy solutions. Reclaim your health, lose weight, get fit, maintain your emotional state at the highest level and learn to be happy again on every level. Yes it's true – you can get stronger, more fit and more mentally balanced at ANY AGE. With a %50 Obesity rate in the US and more unhealthy people than ever before – it's time to MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY ! We promise to empower you with practical tools to take control of your physical, emotional and mental health.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666