VoiceAmerica Welcomes Privacy Advocate Shazzle to Finding Your Frequency Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced a special interview with two experts in privacy and data security, Clifford Boyle and Robert McGill, CEO and CTO of privacy advocacy Shazzle, LLC. The renowned privacy and technology experts will discuss the pitfalls of commercial social media and collaboration applications and their latest technology feat ShazzleChat. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on May 13th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123542/data-privacy-with-cliff-boyle-and-robert-mcgill.



For ten years Clifford Boyle and Robert McGill, along with their team of engineers and technologists have been delivering free messaging and email applications to the public. Shazzle, the brainchild of Clifford Boyle separates itself from other applications via their patented peer to peer technology, unavailable to market leaders WhatsApp, Viber, and Signal.



"Privacy is in short supply these days" commented VoiceAmerica CEO Jeffrey Spenard. "As a private citizen it's never been more important to protect yourself and those you love from the threat of unfriendly data pirates. Not to mention, more and more our private lives are being broadcast live. We are proud to provide this timely and relevant content to our listening audience".



In this episode Cliff and Robert discuss how they came up with Shazzle and how it was founded to help bring people off the web but still give them a place to communicate with their peers. Mr. Boyle's main premiss comes down to is, "Who wants to be spied on?". Shazzle takes people off the web, which stores and stacks up their data, and offers a messaging service without the browser. Mr. Boyle argues to use Shazzle and ShazzleChat's configuration, there is no reason to trust anyone but yourself, no servers, no 3rd parties, no government, and only people you choose to share their data with every receive the communication. We strongly suggest VoiceAmerica listeners share this important episode and to make others more aware of the risks behind the world wide web.



Finding Your Frequency host Ryan Treasure commented "Cliff and Robert have created a special free messaging android and iOS app in a time where data capture, data aggregation, and social profiling are on the lips of most Americans. We thank Shazzle for this groundbreaking technology and hope to see Cliff and Robert back on the show."



About Cliff Boyle: https://www.linkedin.com/in/clifford-boyle-8b6a9b6

Cliff Boyle serves as multiple roles such as President, Chairman and Founder of Simsbury Associates Inc., Chairman and Founder, Landmark Technology Partners and President, and Chairman and Founder of Shazzle, LLC. Boyle got his degree from Harvard University in the year 1982. Boyle founded one of his most prized possessions, ShazzleMail. He started Shazzle through his passion of right to privacy. This would be the first software that did not use a browser or server, ensuring people that all information would only go to where they send it. The company now is making plans to extend to private chats and electronic payments.



About Robert McGill

?Bob McGill is the CEO and founder of jaccomo, where he works closely with securities dealers to address industry challenges and business improvement opportunities focused on data integration, eForms, process automation and analytics. Bob holds various patents in the fields of application architecture, distributed object processing and social networks. Bob's previous work experience includes 17 years at Accenture holding a variety of positions. Education: Williams College, BA Economics.



About Shazzle:

Shazzle is THE Privacy Company. When Privacy Matters to you and your family. When you want to express yourself without ramifications. When your job could be effected by your social life. When you want to share with your friends and family without the public scrutiny.



ShazzleChat connects you with your party(s) and never keeps record of your delivered content and never limits the amount of content you may deliver. We don't store your memories, they are yours, not ours. Our system is designed to keep us connecting you not recording or profiling you. Shazzle believes privacy is liberty. We do not store your information because we do not see or store your information. Our system is built to insure this does not happen. To learn more please visit www.shazzle.com or www.shazzlechat.com.



