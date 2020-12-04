VoiceAmerica's Breakout Radio Show, Transformative Experts, Renewed and Expanded Through 2022

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- VoiceAmerica's breakout radio hit, Transformative Experts, has been renewed for four more seasons and expanded through 2022. Airing on the network's Business Channel, the hour-long weekly broadcast will now also appear on the Influencer Channel for the first time. The program is also available as a podcast on all major platforms including Apple and Spotify.



Created and hosted by author and collaborative advisor Chris Elias, the show has quickly become a must-listen for business executives and entrepreneurs alike. Chris and his expert guests provide invaluable insights for those looking to transform their companies into success stories using a wide variety of topics from psychology to branding.



The cumulative years of experience from distinguished guests, like Olympic ski coach turned businessman Gary Miller to bestselling author and speaker Cathleen Elle, give the listeners an edge over their competition. The intriguing conversations Chris has with his wide variety of guests give the listeners something to look forward to every episode and will keep them coming back. Each week, they can expect a new topic with fresh ideas from not only Chris, but another expert.



Chris Elias is a well-respected thought leader who uses his education and experience from the corner office to help revolutionize cultural dynamics in the workplace by accelerating execution, and thereby growth, with integrity, efficiency, and passion. As Chris says, "the best performing companies, the best performing entrepreneurs, the best performing people go through transformation."



Chris began his professional career at Big Boy Restaurants, an international restaurant chain with food manufacturing, concession operations, distribution, and property management. After years working his way up through the company, Chris eventually took the leadership reigns producing one of the most prosperous turnarounds in the company's history.



After the successful sale of Big Boy International, Chris set out to share what he had learned about the important role cultural dynamics has within the workplace to ensure proper execution, and soon founded Nexecute. As one client has expressed, Nexecute shows businesses "when [they] align to [their] core values [they're] able to problem solve as a team." The expansive experience Chris has had with major corporations makes the Transformative Experts podcast a must-listen for any professional.



Chris also parlayed his passion for teaching and helping others into The Execution Culture: Results Happen Where Culture Meets Execution. Together with co-author Mark Freier, Chris explains the importance of corporate culture, the differences between a management style and leadership style, and the four pillars of a successful culture to drive company growth; all topics he highlights throughout the radio program.



With Transformative Experts, Chris aims to cull information from business leaders in various industries to create a diverse and thought-provoking show about culture and execution in the workplace. Together, they share successes, failures, and real-life issues along with the leadership practices that have proven to be the most beneficial. With this knowledge, any executive or entrepreneur will learn how to turn their vision into reality and become transformative experts.



Transformative Experts with Chris Elias is broadcast live every Monday at 8 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



