Talking About Making Money with AJ Dukette, Voiceover Expert

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- In this episode, Magnus will be talking to AJ about talking. We are going to take a deep dive in this action that we take for granted every day of our lives. Don't miss this show because this is a show that everyone can benefit from. Tune in to find out more... Listen here live or on-demand 24x7 here: Talking About Making Money Tuesday, May 17, 2022 (voiceamerica.com)



"We are excited that Magnus Carter, host of Making Money for YOU, on VoiceAmerica's Business Channel, will be bringing this important topic to light with his expert guest, AJ Dukette, who will fit right in with the Network since he is a seasoned voiceover artist and narrator," – says Senior Executive Producer of the show, Tacy Trump.



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.



About AJ Dukette

AJ Dukette is an American Voice Actor, best known for his work in voiceover genres such as commercial, audiobook narration, e-learning, and phone systems. Throughout his 20-year career, he's been the voice of hundreds of projects, with clients such as Marvel Entertainment, Trinity Broadcasting Network, the Boston Celtics, and many more.



AJ has narrated several audiobooks, including the first two books in the "Making Money For You" series - "Mutual Fund Investing on a Budget for Beginners" and "Decrypting Cryptocurrency."



AJ also spent 20 years in the radio broadcasting industry. He has served as a morning show host, music director, and program director at some of the most well-known radio stations in northern New England.



AJ works out of his professional home studio in Portland, Maine. When not in the studio, he enjoys playing guitar, running, hiking, and spending time with his wife and two daughters.



About Making More Money for YOU!:

Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel



Do you think investing is only for the wealthy? Or you just don't have enough to start investing? I am here to tell you that is not the case. Making More Money for You show is a show focused on preparing you to start on the right path for a better tomorrow. To get you started on the right path you need to find out where you are now. Then from there we can start. And that comes with knowledge. The knowledge is going to untangle myths, remove misconceptions and take the jargon out of the equation. The bottom line is that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to the knowledge to make their own choices when it comes to where their money goes. Tune in to find out how this show is going to change your life https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/136700/talking-about-making-money.



Tune in at 1pm PT/4PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4065/making-more-money-for-you



