Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- Covista Communications, a world-class telecommunications company providing innovative and reliable voice over internet solutions, announces an initiative with TeleDynamics, a leading full service distributor of telecommunication products and consumer electronics. TeleDynamics will now offer Simply SOHO as a turnkey, plug and play wireless phone system to its dealers and VARs.



Covista has a history of simplifying and bundling broadband-based solutions. Now the company plans on taking the lead in meeting the needs of the under-served small office and home office market with the launch of Simply SOHO, an affordable cloud-based and wireless IP-PBX business communications solution with superb functionality.



Simply SOHO combines Panasonic SIP DECT technology with Covista’s communications as a service (CaaS). Users with any technical background will have a reliable mobile solution that joins the rich feature set of a high-end PBX with the convenience and cost savings of VoIP. Key benefits include a virtual receptionist to greet callers, message management, 24 x 7 call routing, voice-mail to email, mobile phone integration, music on-hold, and business disaster recovery. Simply SOHO is everything you would expect from a big company phone system at a small business price.



Brad Gonzalez of TeleDynamics states "As the rapidly growing small office and home office market matches up with modern SIP technology, resellers need an easy way to market a turn-key, cloud-based telephony solution with high productivity and low operating costs.” “Simply SOHO will enable new VoIP entrants to differentiate their business with a plug and play system."



The joint technology and marketing alliance will expand channel reach and enable dealers and telecom agents to move beyond conventional telephony with an out of the box, preconfigured VoIP alternative. The world today is 24x7, so staying connected and increasing the mobile work environment is a priority. The partnership will boost each company’s channel program, as it focuses on developing a strong market presence in the growing SOHO sector, which represents almost half of all businesses in the U.S. according to data obtained from the Small Business Administration.



The aim of the alliance is to create a turnkey, VoIP solution for VARs and co-branding partners who can purchase all of their telephony gear from one source, knowing that it works and confident in their single point of contact for support. Kent Terpe, Covista VP of Channels & Alliances, calls this program a win-win because the customer gains an affordable and feature rich office phone solution; VARs are enabled to build their business of selling VoIP service anywhere with a residual commission plan generating high revenue per sale.