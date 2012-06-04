VoIP Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Voice over Internet Protocol or VoIP is economically viable alternative to traditional telephony. It enables calls enhanced with various features which make it attractive at affordable cost. Enterprises and small & medium enterprises are rapidly embracing the solution in India and around the world. Mobile VoIP services on various mobile platform and software-based IP telephony are capturing general consumers attention as well. With rising number of mobile devices and falling call charges of VoIP products and services, adoption of the same in India is expected to grow tremendously in the coming years.



The report begins with 'Introduction' section covering overview regarding VoIP which provides basic idea of what is IP telephony, benefits of the technology and some key technical information. It also covers evolution of internet and VoIP in India.



The 'Market Overview' section elaborates global & Indian market state of VoIP. It is accompanied by a plethora of statistical information regarding VoIP in global scenario as well as in India such as global & Indian VoIP market size, revenue generated from VoIP services and other related information. The section also elaborates VoIP telephony services categories, service delivery setup, business model and Porterâ??s Five Forces analysis for the market.



It is followed by 'Scope in India' section which elaborates on salient features of VoIP recommendations as proposed to DoT, prevailing mandate by DoT, proposed revenue model for Phone-to-Phone through VoIP services, various scope areas and product verticals for VoIP in India. Specific product verticals have been highlighted with information regarding each of their market state and opportunity areas for VoIP in India. The section continues with Vendor Opportunity stressing on specific prospective areas for VoIP solutions. It also projects the state-wise broadband penetration scenario in India as in 2011.



The report continues with 'Drivers & Challenges' section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for VoIP products and services in India. Both the 'drivers and challenges' are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.



In the 'Major VoIP Service Provider' section the key VoIP companies are profiled. It provides information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each company's contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies.



Next the developments & trends in the domestic market related to VoIP products and services in India, recent trend & developments, and government initiatives are mentioned in the 'Key Trends & Development' section.



The report concludes with the section 'Strategic Recommendation' which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help promote VoIP and associated products and services in all regions of the country and trigger considerable adoption.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59243/voip-market-in-india-2012.html