VoIP Provider TelcoDepot.com Launches Leading Surge Protection Tools on Web Phone Store

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- TelcoDepot.com has introduced leading surge protection tools and systems for businesses on its online phone system store. Surge protection ensures that critical business equipment remain safe during periods of unpredictable power surges. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



TelcoDepot.com now stocks market-leading SurgeGate surge protection equipment and systems for businesses including the SurgeGate AC Protector 8-outlet, SurgeGate Line Protector 4-line 4xRJ11 (SurgeGate module 4-POTS telephone lines with 1 line per modular jack), SurgeGate AC Protector 8-outlet 1 line (8-outlet AC, 1-line protection base unit for the SurgeGate complete protection system for telephone systems. Outlets spaced to accommodate power transformers), and the SurgeGate AC Protector 4-outlet (4-outlet AC protection base unit for the SurgeGate complete protection system for telephone systems).



Other available surge protection equipment and systems from TelcoDepot.com are: SurgeGate Line Protector 8-line 110 type (SurgeGate module 8-POTS telephone lines with 110 Type punch down connection. Requires a 110 punch down tool, available from TelcoDepot.com), SurgeGate Line Protector 4-line 110 type (SurgeGate module 4-POTS telephone lines with 110 Type punch down connection. Requires a 110 punch down tool, available from TelcoDepot.com), and the SurgeGate Line Protector 4-line 2xRJ14 (SurgeGate module 4-POTS telephone lines with 2 lines per modular jack) among others.



TelcoDepot.com may provide businesses with discounts on certain available models of surge protection products. Please inquire from TelcoDepot.com customer service.



"TelcoDepot.com now stocks the award-winning SurgeGate surge protection equipment businesses need to add security and value to their critical phone systems and equipment," says Yaron Ram, Principal at TelcoDepot.com.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com Surge Protection Tools, including available systems, support options, discounts and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/phone-system-equipment/surge-protection. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



