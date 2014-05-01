VoIPBeast Publishes the Most Comprehensive VoIP Comparison Chart in the Market

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- VoIP, or Voice over IP, is an online phone service that can save individuals huge sums of money when compared to traditional phone lines, while providing faster and more secure connections of better quality. Not all VoIP services are created equal however, and charges for different services vary greatly depending on the priorities of the company. VoIPBeast was created by an avid VoIP user who learned from his own experiences that some providers are better than others, and he now helps customers to find the best experience possible.



The site includes numerous reviews of different providers, from RingCentral, Phone Power, VoIPo, Grasshopper and Rebtel. In addition to reviewing each company’s overall service, the site also reviews the individual packages they offer to ascertain which is the best value for customers, and then establishes where their best package falls in relation to other providers.



This information has now been collated into a comparison table that will enable users to get the greatest amount of relevant information in the smallest amount of time, directly comparing key make-or-break features of each service provider’s best deal. The comparison table therefore pits the RingCentral Office package against Phone Power’s domestic plan, and so on.



A spokesperson for VoIPBeast explained, “The comparison table enables individuals to get fast access to the full reviews of each major brand, but at the same time contains the bare essentials right there on the page so individuals can quickly gain an understanding of the feature set of each provider and the price they charge. We have ranked the providers according to our own ratings, which help people establish which provider is best overall. We also provide links to the websites for each provider so that those who have made their decision can go straight to the provider and begin using the service to meet their VoIP needs.”



About VoIPBeast

VoIPBeast is a website dedicated to reviewing consumer and business VoIP packages to determine which has the best value for money, feature set and reliability. The website is regularly updated with new reviews of major providers and features a comprehensive comparison table for at a glance decision making. For more information please visit: http://voipbeast.com/