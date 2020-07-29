Volanti Takes Occasions in Scottsdale to a Higher Level with Their Unique Scottsdale Hangar Events

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Volanti takes great pride and joy as they open the doors to their event venue perfect for all occasions and can accommodate groups of all sizes.



The hangar events of Volanti offer an exceptional experience that everyone attending will treasure for a lifetime. Volanti offers the ability to wine and dine investors and clients after and before trips. To make it even better, guests can also bask in the picturesque views of the majestic McDowell Mountains while watching the planes taxi down and takeoff the runway.



Many event organizers know how hard it is to look for a venue for their special occasions. People always seem to have different opinions on what makes a good venue. Using hangars as venues for events might still be a new concept but it is starting to gain the attention and interest of many companies and individuals who are organizing and planning their events and parties.



There are many benefits associated to hangar events. The first and most important is the capacity. The last thing anyone would want when organizing an event is to watch the location transform into a claustrophobic nightmare. Even the most spacious venues can sometimes get too overcrowded. Hangar venues at Volanti are extra spacious for large events to eliminate worries of overcrowding the venue.



Hangar events are also an ideal choice if there are some forms of entertainment such as concerts or gymnastic shows. A hangar offers ample field of view and space to arrange such things. A hangar's construction design also helps with the event's sound product that works well for live performances.



With hangar events, the guests will be at reasonable distance from the city's hustle and bustle and they can get there right away without getting stuck in traffic.



The new venue of Volanti offers an exciting atmosphere that creates the right spot to mingle and socialize.



Volanti is a modern lounge and restaurant that serves classic and simple world-inspired dishes and drinks. They pride themselves on their local partners and their dedication in using quality ingredients. They offer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.



