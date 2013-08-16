Volatile Movements - AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:AEG), Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Dole Food Company, Inc. (NYSE:DOLE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:AEG), Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Dole Food Company, Inc. (NYSE:DOLE)



AEGON N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:AEG) opened the session at $7.66, remained amid the day range of $7.55 - $7.71, and closed the session at $7.66. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.84% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.26 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.15 million shares. AEGON N.V. provides life insurance, pension, and asset management products and services. The company offers a range of life and protection products, including traditional, universal, endowment, term, employer, and whole life insurance products.



Has AEG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) traded with volume of 1.34 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 874,988 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.71 - $4.58. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.99% and closed its session at $4.01. The market capitalization of the stock remained 886.33 billion.



Has AOD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX) exchanged 1.24 million shares and the average volume remained 997,700 shares. The stock dropped -2.07% and closed the session at $11.35. The beta of the stock remained 2.62 and the EPS of the stock remained 5.05. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 87.74 million. OfficeMax Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, distributes business-to-business and retail office products. The company?s Retail segment markets and sells office supplies and paper, print and document services, technology products and solutions, office furniture, and facilities products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers through a network of retail stores.



Why Should Investors Buy OMX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Dole Food Company, Inc. (NYSE:DOLE) gained volume of 1.27 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.16 million shares. The stock decreased -0.15% and finished the session Thursday at $13.45. The EPS of the stock remained -0.98. The one month of the stock was +4.43% and three month trend remained positive +21.61%. Dole Food Company, Inc. engages in sourcing, growing, processing, marketing, and distributing fresh fruits and vegetables to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers; and other food product companies. It operates in two segments, Fresh Fruit and Fresh Vegetables.



Will DOLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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