Volatile Movements: Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), the Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)



Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) opened its shares at the price of $65.35 for the day. Its closing price was $65.11 after losing -0.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.36 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.31 million shares. The beta of AET stands at1.17.



Aetna Inc. operates as a diversified health care benefits company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions.



Will AET Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) percentage change plunged -0.61% to close at $64.98 with the total traded volume of 2.32 million shares, and average volume of 3.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $44.83- $66.85, while its day lowest price was $64.17 and it hit its day highest price at $65.55.



NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories, as well as in the provision of services to men, women, and kids worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy NKE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) started its trading session with the price of $57.62 and closed at $57.53 by scoring +0.03%. D’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.78 million shares. The beta of D stands at 0.44. Day range of the stock was $57.51 -$58.27.



Dominion Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in producing and transporting energy in the United States.



Will D Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) ended its day with the gain of +0.43% and closed at the price of $25.49 after opening at $25.43. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.31 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.68 million shares.



For How Long PGR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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