Volatile Movements: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), B/E Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:BEAV), FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), B/E Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:BEAV), FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened its shares at the price of $56.88 for the day. Its closing price was $56.79 after gaining +0.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.10 million shares. The beta of CHRW stands at0.59.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (C.H. Robinson) is a third party logistics company. The Company provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes, in a range of industries.



Why Should Investors Buy CHRW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



B/E Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:BEAV) percentage change surged +0.29% to close at $73.51 with the total traded volume of 1.08 million shares, and average volume of 958,318.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $38.43 - $73.91, while its day lowest price was $72.91 and it hit its day highest price at $73.91.



B/E Aerospace, Inc. is a manufacturer of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets and distributor of aerospace fasteners and consumables.



Will BEAV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) started its trading session with the price of $32.69 and closed at $32.99 by scoring +1.04%. FLIR’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.08 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.23 million shares. The beta of FLIR stands at 0.83. Day range of the stock was $32.51 -$33.23.



For How Long FLIR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) ended its day with the gain of +0.12% and closed at the price of $33.04 after opening at $32.86. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.08 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.74 million shares.



Yandex N.V. (Yandex) is an Internet company in Russia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company generated 63.3% of all search traffic in Russia, and 60.6% in December 2011, and its Yandex sites attracted 45 million visitors in December 2011.



For How Long YNDX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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