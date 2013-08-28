Volatile Movements - Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), Statoil ASA (ADR) (NYSE:STO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), Statoil ASA (ADR) (NYSE:STO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)



Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) volume of 1.92 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.61 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $39.73 - $56.10 and the day range was $54.62 - $55.33.The stock opened the session at $55.00, remained amid the day range of $54.62 - $55.33, and closed the session at $54.65. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.69% in previous trading session. Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, engages in the provision of various merchandise products in the United States.



Has DG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Statoil ASA (ADR) (NYSE:STO) traded 1.93 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.40 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.02 - $27.40. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.77%, while its closing price stayed at $21.81. The market capitalization of the stock remained 69.54 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -13.93%. Statoil ASA, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products in Norway and internationally.



For How Long STO will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) volume of the stock was 1.89 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.45 million shares. The stock plunged -1.69% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $88.83. The stock traded 61.89 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.45 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacture, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics.



Why Should Investors Buy TMO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) traded with volume of 1.89 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.39 million shares. The stock decreased -2.34% and finished the trading at $61.37. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.03 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.98. Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the United States, West Africa, and Eastern Mediterranean.



Will NBL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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