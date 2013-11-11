Volatile Movements: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), Bison Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:BISN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), Bison Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:BISN)



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) opened its shares at the price of $1.12 for the day. Its closing price was $1.16 after gaining +4.04% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.92 million shares. The beta of DVAX stands at2.73. Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



For How Long DVAX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) percentage change surged +2.60% to close at $26.25 with the total traded volume of 333,659.00 shares, and average volume of 82,200.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.59 - $32.00, while its day lowest price was $25.99 and it hit its day highest price at $26.30. Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines.



For How Long FANUY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) started its trading session with the price of $15.18 and closed at $14.49 by scoring +2.19%. MDRX’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.44 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.95 million shares. The beta of MDRX stands at 0.99. Day range of the stock was $13.98 -$15.43. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides clinical, financial, connectivity, and information solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians, and post-acute organizations primarily in the United States and Canada.



Will MDRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bison Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:BISN) ended its day with the gain of +4.35% and closed at the price of $1.44 after opening at $1.39. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 476,910.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 92,904.00 shares. Bison Petroleum, Corp., an independent oil and gas company, is engaged in the exploration and development of domestic energy in the Bighorn Basin of Wyoming.



Why Should Investors Buy BISN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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