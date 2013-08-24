Volatile Movements - Education Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EDR), Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR)(NYSE:SLT), Cablevision Systems Corporation(NYSE:CVC), PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF)(NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Education Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EDR), Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR)(NYSE:SLT), Cablevision Systems Corporation(NYSE:CVC), PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF)(NYSEARCA:PGX).



Education Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:EDR) ended higher +0.90% and complete the day at $9.01. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.24 million. After opening at $8.91, the stock hit as high as $9.01. However, it traded between $8.44 and $11.77 over the last twelve months.

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (the Trust) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company develops, acquires, owns and manages collegiate housing communities located near university campuses.

For How Long EDR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR)(NYSE:SLT) closed yesterday at $5.41. Around 2.24 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 858,609 shares. The company is now valued at around $4.55 billion.

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore



How Should Investors Trade SLT Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Cablevision Systems Corporation(NYSE:CVC) moved -0.06 percent lower at $17.78 and traded between $17.70 and $17.96 after opening the day at $17.80. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.53%, which stands at -4.92% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 19.01%.

Cablevision Systems Corporation (Cablevision), through its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSC Holdings, and collectively with Cablevision) and their subsidiaries operates in the United States based on the number of video customers.



Why Should Investors Buy CVC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF)(NYSEARCA:PGX) shares rose, gaining +1.10 percent to close at $13.73. The stock is up around -6.47% this year and -6.6% for the last 12 months. Around 272,840 shares changed hands yesterday.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index.



Why Should Investors Buy PGX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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