Volatile Movements: Fairchild Semiconductor Intl Inc (NYSE:FCS), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fairchild Semiconductor Intl Inc (NYSE:FCS), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG)



Fairchild Semiconductor Intl Inc (NYSE:FCS) opened its shares at the price of $12.14 for the day. Its closing price was $12.23 after losing -0.89% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.42 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.59 million shares. The beta of FCS stands at2.46.



Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (Fairchild) focuses on developing, manufacturing and selling power analog, power discrete and certain non-power semiconductor solutions to a range of end market customers.



Will FCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) close at $18.99 with the total traded volume of 2.39 million shares, and average volume of 1.85 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.67 - $22.72, while its day lowest price was $18.87 and it hit its day highest price at $19.14.



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (PHI) is a holding company, that, through regulated public utility subsidiaries, is engaged primarily in the transmission.



Can Investors Bet on POM after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC) started its trading session with the price of $3.96 and closed at $3.78 by scoring -4.30%. TC’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.39 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.69 million shares. The beta of TC stands at 2.74. Day range of the stock was $3.76-$4.00.



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. is a diversified mining company. It is a producer of molybdenum and has copper and gold reserves.



Will TC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) ended its day with the loss of -5.77% and closed at the price of $14.86 after opening at $16.22. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.37 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.30 million shares.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (First Majestic) is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing silver properties and producing silver in Mexico.



Why Should Investors Buy AG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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