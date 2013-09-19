Volatile Movements - Fastenal Company(NASDAQ:FAST), Trimble Navigation Limited(NASDAQ:TRMB), Lamar Advertising Co(NASDAQ:LAMR), American Capital Mortgage Investment Crp(NASDAQ:MTGE )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fastenal Company(NASDAQ:FAST), Trimble Navigation Limited(NASDAQ:TRMB), Lamar Advertising Co(NASDAQ:LAMR), American Capital Mortgage Investment Crp(NASDAQ:MTGE )



Fastenal Company(NASDAQ:FAST) increased 1.21% and closed at $50.85on a traded volume of 1.30 million shares, in comparison to 1.46 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 10.11%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.10 billion and its total outstanding shares are 296.87 million. Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wholesaler and retailer of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



What was the Moving Force behind FAST On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on FAST



Trimble Navigation Limited(NASDAQ:TRMB) soared 1.48% and closed at $28.76on a traded volume of 1.30million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.41 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 6.52%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $28.22 and $28.77.



Trimble Navigation Limited designs and distributes positioning products and applications enabled by global positioning system (GPS), optical, laser, and wireless communications technology.



For How Long TRMB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Lamar Advertising Co(NASDAQ:LAMR) jumped up 1.70% and closed at $44.26. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.98%. The 52-week range for the stock is $33.00 and $49.61 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $44.29. Its introductory price for the day was $43.51, with the overall traded volume of 1.30 million shares. Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States. It sells advertising space on billboards, including bulletins and posters; logo signs located near highway exits.



For How Long LAMR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



American Capital Mortgage Investment Crp(NASDAQ:MTGE ) after opening its shares at the price of $20.41, jumped up 2.74% to close at $20.97 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.27million shares, in comparison to 788,506.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $16.01 and $26.71 and during the previous trading session the sock touched its highest price at $21.05. Its introductory price for the day was $20.41. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.



Will MTGE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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