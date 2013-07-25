Volatile Movements - Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) , Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) , Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), Goff Corp(OTCMKTS:GOFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) , Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) , Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), Goff Corp(OTCMKTS:GOFF)



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) ended its day with the gain of +1.00% and closed at the price of $8.10 after opening at 8.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 108,532.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 107,705.00 shares. Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands. In addition, it also operates in the car components sector through Magneti Marelli.



Will FIATY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 155,745.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 362,997.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $17.00 for the day and its closing price was $16.96after gaining +0.83% for the day. Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



Will TSCDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY) traded with volume of 101,819.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 23,932.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.86 and closed at $34.96 by scoring +0.41%. OFTBANK CORP. engages in the mobile communication, broadband infrastructure, fixed-line telecommunication, and Internet culture activities in Japan and internationally.



For How Long SFTBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Goff Corp(OTCMKTS:GOFF) stock traded with total volume 7.18M shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.76M shares. GOFF started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0137after scoring + 63.10%. Goff Corporation is a development-stage company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Glory Resources S.A., is engaged in mineral exploration. The Company's primary project is the La Frontera Gold Project located in the Aguadas Department, in Caldas, Colombia.



For How Long GOFF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/