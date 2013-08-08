Volatile Movements - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Xhibit Corp(OTCBB:XBTC), INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), SSE PLC(ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Xhibit Corp(OTCBB:XBTC), INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), SSE PLC(ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSEZY)



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended higher +5.00% and complete the day at $0.630. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.42 million. After opening at $0.61, the stock hit as high as $0.63. However, it traded between $0.25 and $0.71 over the last twelve months.



Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining and forestry; construction; utilities and transportation.



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Xhibit Corp(OTCBB:XBTC) closed yesterday at $2.15, a +11.40% increase. Around 276,259 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 33,066 shares. The company is now valued at around $240.54 million.



Xhibit Corp., formerly NB Manufacturing, Inc., is a cloud-based marketing and technology development company focused on digital advertising, online and mobile social media, customer relationship management (CRM) solutions and games.



For How Long XBTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC) moved +35.29 percent higher at $0.0230 and traded between $0.02 and $0.03 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained -32.35%, which stands at -52.08% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -86.86%.



IntelliCell BioSciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. Its proprietary patent pending process involves the application of ultrasonic cavitation (sound waves) to the extracted adipose tissue for the separation of adult autologous vascular cells (AAVC?s) from the blood vessels in adult adipose (fat) tissue.



For How Long SVFC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SSE PLC(ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares rose, gaining +1.73 percent to close at $24.71. The stock is up around 6.23% this year and 19.03% for the last 12 months. Around 168,341 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 43,565 shares.



SSE plc, formerly Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is a holding company. The Company is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity; the production, storage, distribution and supply of gas, and the provision of other energy-related services. It operates in three segments



Why Should Investors Buy SSEZY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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