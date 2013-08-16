Volatile Movements - Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG), Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG), Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)



Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) gained volume of 0.60M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.64M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.19 - $6.30 and the day range was $5.36 - $5.48, recently. The stock opened the session at $5.48, remained amid the day range of $5.36 - $5.48 and its recent trading price was $1.07. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.24% in its trading session. Hersha Hospitality Trust, is a self-advised Maryland real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban and central business districts, primary suburban office markets and stable destination and secondary markets in the Northeastern United States, Florida and select markets on the West Coast.



Has HT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) traded 3.40M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 353,344.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.39 - $15.91. The stock was a bull and gain 2.14%, while its trading price stayed at $9.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 928.49 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 2.02%. Pretium Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas.



What was the Moving Force behind PVG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PVG



Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS) volume of the stock was 0.89M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.42M shares. The stock declined -1.41% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $18.90. The stock traded 0.89M shares and its average volume remained .42M shares. Hatteras Financial Corp. is an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in single-family residential mortgage pass-through securities guaranteed or issued by the United States Government agency (such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).



Will HTS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) traded with volume of 0.76M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.42 million shares. The stock decreased -1.56% and was recently trading at $14.52. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.23 Billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.51. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products.



Why Should Investors Buy CNO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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