Volatile Movements - Key Energy Services, Inc (NYSE:KEG), Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI), merican Eagle Outfitters(NYSE:AEO), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Key Energy Services, Inc (NYSE:KEG), Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI), merican Eagle Outfitters(NYSE:AEO), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE)



Key Energy Services, Inc (NYSE:KEG) ended its day with the decline of -2.50% and closed at the price of $6.63 after opening at 6.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.07M shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.83M shares. Key Energy Services, Inc. (Key) is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to major oil companies, foreign national oil companies and independent oil and natural gas production companies.



Has KEG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 3.04M shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.85M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $17.38 for the day and its closing price was $17.49 after gaining +0.29% for the day. Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global provider of software, hardware and services to enable both physical and digital communications and to integrate those physical and digital communications channels. The Company offers a range of equipment, supplies, software, services and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels.



Will PBI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Eagle Outfitters(NYSE:AEO) traded with volume of 3.00M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 3.02M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $16.43 and closed at $16.30 by scoring -1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO, Inc) is a specialty retailer that operates in the United Sates and Canada, and online at ae.com. AEO, Inc operates under the American Eagle (AE), aerie by American Eagle (aerie), and 77kids by american eagle (77kids) brands.



Has AEO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE) stock traded with total volume 3.03M shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.02M shares. YGE started its trading session with the price of $3.67 and closed at $3. 79after gain +4.41%.Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV), product manufacturer worldwide. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV modules, and design, assemble, sell and install PV systems.



Is YGE a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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