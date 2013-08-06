Volatile Movements - LifeApps Digital Media Inc(OTCMKTS:LFAP), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LifeApps Digital Media Inc(OTCMKTS:LFAP), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY)



LifeApps Digital Media Inc(OTCMKTS:LFAP) ended lower -8.10% and complete the day at $0.0726. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.17 million. After opening at $0.08, the stock hit as high as $0.08. However, it traded between $0.03 and $0.48 over the last twelve months.



LifeApps Digital Media Inc., formerly Prime Time Travel, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a sports travel Company. The Company is engaged in creating and managing trips to destination locations for youth sports teams.



Has LFAP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) closed yesterday at $5.10. Around 5.36 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.30 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.43 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



How Should Investors Trade FNMAS Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) moved +0.83 percent higher at $22.98 and traded between $22.91 and $23.09 after opening the day at $22.97. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.47%, which stands at 14.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 26.13%.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



For How Long AXAHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) shares fall, losing -0.09 percent to close at $32.82. The stock is up around 12.36% this year and 66.51% for the last 12 months. Around 290,301 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 72,517 shares.



BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities. Retail Banking comprises the French retail banking division, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro in Italy, BeLux Retail Banking, Europe-Mediterranean, all BNP Paribas Group retail banking businesses out of Euro Zone: in the United States



Will BNPQY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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