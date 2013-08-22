Volatile Movements - MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:LDK), Boyd Gaming Corporation(NYSE:BYD), Pepco Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:POM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI), LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:LDK), Boyd Gaming Corporation(NYSE:BYD), Pepco Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:POM).



MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI) ended higher +0.50% and complete the day at $12.17. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.03 million. After opening at $12.33, the stock hit as high as $12.39. However, it traded between $6.78 and $16.15 over the last twelve months.



MBIA Inc. (MBIA) together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry and is a provider of asset management advisory services. These activities are managed through three business segments: United States public finance insurance, structured finance and international insurance, and advisory services.



For How Long MBI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LDK Solar Co., Ltd (ADR)(NYSE:LDK) closed yesterday at $1.65, a +5.10% increase. Around 2.01 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.99 million shares. The company is now valued at around $262.06 million.



LDK Solar Co., Ltd. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Photovoltaic (PV) products. The Company’s products include Polysilicon, Solar Wafers, Solar Cells, Solar Modules and Solar Farm Projects.



For How Long LDK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Boyd Gaming Corporation(NYSE:BYD) moved -2.21 percent lower at $11.48 and traded between $11.27 and $11.73 after opening the day at $11.63. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.9%, which stands at -2.46% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 72.89%.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (Boyd Gaming), incorporated in June 1988, is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company is an operator of 16 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties and one controlling interest in a limited liability company. It has gaming operations in Nevada, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and New Jersey. It operates in four segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Atlantic City.



Why Should Investors Buy BYD After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pepco Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:POM) shares fall, losing -1.52 percent to close at $18.84. The stock is down around -3.93% this year and -2.94% for the last 12 months. Around 1.98 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.83 million shares.



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (PHI) is a holding company, that, through regulated public utility subsidiaries, is engaged primarily in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity and the distribution and supply of natural gas (Power Delivery): Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). As of December 31, 2012, the Company segments include Power Delivery



Will POM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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