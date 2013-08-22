Volatile Movements - Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN), Firstmerit Corp(NASDAQ:FMER) , Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN), Firstmerit Corp(NASDAQ:FMER) , Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)



Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened the session at $20.85, remained amid the day range of $20.81 - $21.16 and recently traded at $21.03. The stock showed a positive performance of 0.05% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.29M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 639,539.00million shares. QIAGEN N.V., (QIAGEN) is a holding company, which provides sample and assay technologies. The consumable products such as sample and assay kits and automated instrumentation systems provide customers to transform raw biological samples into valuable molecular information.



What was the Moving Force behind QGEN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report Sumitomo



Firstmerit Corp(NASDAQ:FMER) traded with volume of 1.28M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.11M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.95 - $23.27. The stock was recently trading at $22.97. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.79B. FirstMerit Corporation (FirstMerit) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its affiliates.



Has FMER Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) exchanged 1.25M shares and the average volume remained 1.76M shares. The stock declined 0.69% and was moving at $38.84. The beta of the stock remained 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated develops and manufactures specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications.



Has MCHP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) gained volume of 1.25M million shares, while the average volume remained 1.97 million shares. The stock remained at $85.38. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 3.29%. F5 Networks, Inc. is a provider of Application Delivery Networking (ADN) technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications and the security, performance and availability of servers, and other network resources.



Why Should Investors Buy FFIV After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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