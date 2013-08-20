Volatile Movements: Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI), Trius Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TSRX), Gentium S.p.A. (ADR)(NASDAQ:GENT), Intersil Corp(NASDAQ:ISIL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI), Trius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRX), Gentium S.p.A. (ADR)(NASDAQ:GENT), Intersil Corp(NASDAQ:ISIL),



Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) opened its shares at the price of $5.08 for the day. Its closing price was $5.34 after gaining+5.95% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.18 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.5 million shares. The beta of RMTI stands at1.04.



Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally.



For How Long RMTI will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Trius Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TSRX) percentage change surged 0.22% to close at $13.75 with the total traded volume of 1.18 million shares, and average volume of 1.96 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.41 - $14.17, while its day lowest price was $13.69 and it hit its day highest price at $13.76.



Trius Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics for serious infections.



Will TSRX Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



Gentium S.p.A. (ADR)(NASDAQ:GENT) started its trading session with the price of $18.08 and closed at $18.66 by scoring +3.72%. GENTs stocks traded with total volume of 1.17 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 106,775.00 shares. The beta of GENT stands at 2.82. Day range of the stock was $17.50-18.80.



Gentium S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs derived from DNA and DNA molecules.



For How Long GENT’s Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Intersil Corp (NASDAQ:ISIL) ended its day with the loss of -0.51% and closed at the price of $10.70 after opening at $10.80. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of.1.17 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.34 million shares.



Intersil Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog, mixed-signal, and power management integrated circuits (ICs) for applications in the industrial and infrastructure,



Why Should Investors Buy ISIL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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