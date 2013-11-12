Volatile Movements: Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SLXP), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SLXP), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)



Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) opened its shares at the price of $119.70 for the day. Its closing price was $127.12 after gaining +6.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.17 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.11 million shares. The beta of SSYS stands at1.19. Stratasys Ltd. provides additive manufacturing (AM) solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products and for the direct manufacture of end parts.



For How Long SSYS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.(NASDAQ:SLXP) percentage change surged +1.46% to close at $85.23 with the total traded volume of 2.16 million shares, and average volume of 825,584.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $39.12 - $86.18, while its day lowest price was $83.42 and it hit its day highest price at $86.18. Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. acquires, develops, and commercializes prescription drugs and medical devices used in the treatment of various gastrointestinal diseases in the United States.



For How Long SLXP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) started its trading session with the price of $61.30 and closed at $60.55 by scoring -0.84%. VRTX’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.08 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.03 million shares. The beta of VRTX stands at 0.34. Day range of the stock was $60.10 -$61.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases.



Will VRTX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) closed at the price of $21.06 after opening at $21.06. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.08 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.93 million shares. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements.



Can Investors Bet on GT after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



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