Volatile Movements - SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU), Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU), Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN)



SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.39% and closed at $34.35after gaining total volume of 1.8million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $33.95. So far, the company’s stock is up +7.75% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +23.12%.SunTrust Banks, Inc. (SunTrust) is a commercial banking organization. The Company is a diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide a range of financial services to consumer and corporate clients.



What was the Moving Force behind STI On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on STI



Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) reported the gain of +2.23% and closed at $ 57.33 with the total traded volume of 1.77M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 56.24. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 23.28 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $50.81- $63.95, while during last trade its minimum price was $56.15and it gained its highest price of $57.71. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -2%. Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy DVN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) ended its day with the declining stream with the gain of +2.19% and closed at the price of $72.86 after opening at $72.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.76 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.55million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $71.40, while it touched its highest price for the day at $73.21. Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (Qihoo 360), formerly Qihoo Technology Company Limited, is engaged in the operations of Internet services and sales of third party anti-virus software in the People's Republic of China. It provides Internet and mobile security products in China.



What was the Moving Force behind QIHU On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on QIHU



Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN) reported the up of +2.34%, to close at $67.00, with the overall traded volume of 1.76 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +3.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $43.06 and $70.7 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $67.24. Its introductory price for the day was $65.85. Eaton Corporation plc operates as a diversified power management company worldwide. The company operates through Electrical Americas, Electrical Rest of World, Cooper, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Truck, and Automotive segments.



Will ETN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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