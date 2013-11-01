Volatile Movements: Thoratec Corporation (NASDAQ:THOR), MedAssets, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDAS), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Thoratec Corporation (NASDAQ:THOR), MedAssets, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDAS), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA)



Thoratec Corporation (NASDAQ:THOR) opened its shares at the price of $41.48 for the day. Its closing price was $43.21 after gaining +9.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.00 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 546,444.00 shares. The beta of THOR stands at0.79. Thoratec Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices used for circulatory support.



For How Long THOR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MedAssets, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDAS) percentage change plunged -11.66% to close at $23.03 with the total traded volume of 2.92 million shares, and average volume of 428,994.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.40 - $26.58, while its day lowest price was $20.83 and it hit its day highest price at $23.45. MedAssets, Inc., a financial and performance improvement company, provides technology-enabled products and services for hospitals, health systems, and other ancillary healthcare providers in the United States.



Will MDAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) started its trading session with the price of $63.58 and closed at $63.13 by scoring -1.30%. WFM’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.91 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.26 million shares. The beta of WFM stands at 1.08. Day range of the stock was $62.68 -$63.81. Whole Foods Market, Inc. owns and operates a chain of natural and organic foods supermarkets.



Why Should Investors Buy WFM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) ended its day with the loss of -5.90% and closed at the price of $53.51 after opening at $55.70. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.88 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 828,357.00 shares. SodaStream International Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home beverage carbonation systems that enable consumers.



Will SODA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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