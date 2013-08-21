Volatile Movements - Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX)



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.85% and closed at $22.54 after gaining total volume of 3.81 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $22.39. So far, the company’s stock is up +2.27% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 2.78%.TIBCO Software Inc. (TIBCO) is a provider of middleware and infrastructure software. The Company’s standards-based software platform enables customers to create flexible, event-driven applications from infrastructure and deliver real-time, actionable insights.



What was the Moving Force behind TIBX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TIBX



Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) reported the gain of 0.27% and closed at $ 26.26 with the total traded volume of 3.60M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 26.13. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 18.35 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $17.02 - $27.10, while during last trade its minimum price was $26.03 and it gained its highest price of $26.83. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -2.09%. Symantec Corporation is a global provider of security, storage, and systems management solutions that help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information.



For How Long SYMC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 3.86% and closed at the price of $38.52 after opening at $37.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.44 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.93 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $37.09, while it touched its highest price for the day at $38.67. FSLR beta value stands at 1.73 points. First Solar, Inc. manufactures and sells photovoltaic (PV) solar modules with an advanced thin-film semiconductor technology, and it designs, constructs, and sells PV solar power systems. The Company is a thin-film PV solar module manufacturer and a PV solar module manufacturer.



For How Long FSLR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Warner Chilcott Plc (NASDAQ:WCRX) reported the up of +0.42%, to close at $21.51, with the overall traded volume of 3.30 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 9.74%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.85 and $22.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $21.66. Its introductory price for the day was $21.40. Warner Chilcott Public Limited Company is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the women’s healthcare, gastroenterology, dermatology and urology segments of the branded pharmaceuticals market, primarily in North America.



Will WCRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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