Volatile Movements - TMS International Corp. (NYSE:TMS), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: TMS International Corp. (NYSE:TMS), OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW)



TMS International Corp. (NYSE:TMS) volume of 1.83 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 55,551 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.62 - $17.49 and the day range was $17.34 - $17.49.The stock opened the session at $17.43, and closed the session at $17.48. The stock showed a positive performance of +12.27% in previous trading session. TMS International Corp. provides outsourced industrial services to steel mills in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mill Services Group and Raw Material and Optimization Group.



For How Long TMS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, OfficeMax Inc (NYSE:OMX) traded 1.79 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.13 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.27 - $14.92. The stock was a bull and advanced +2.46%, while its closing price stayed at $10.85. The market capitalization of the stock remained 951.98 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -7.74%. OfficeMax Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, distributes business-to-business and retail office products. The company?s Retail segment markets and sells office supplies and paper, print and document services.



For How Long OMX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) volume of the stock was 1.72 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.78 million shares. The stock plunged -0.9767% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $19.32. Calpine Corporation, a wholesale power generation company, owns and operates natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. It operates natural gas-fired combustion turbines and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines, as well as cogeneration power plants.



Why Should Investors Buy CPN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW) traded with volume 1.71 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.10 million shares. The stock grew +0.46% and finished the trading at $4.33. The market capitalization of the stock remained 489.44 million. The beta of the stock remained 2.22. Monster Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile employment solutions worldwide. It offers customized solutions and technologies across a range of public and private sectors.



Why Should Investors Buy MWW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/