Volatile Movements - VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB)



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG)ended its day with the gain of +3.07 and closed at the price of $2.35 after opening at $2.26. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 97,144.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 92,135.00 shares. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



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Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.12M shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.39M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.04 for the day and its closing price was $0.0360 after gain 2.86%. Generex Biotechnology Corporation is a Canada-based Company, which develops drug delivery systems and technologies for the treatment of diabetes.



For How Long GNBT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY) traded with volume of 40,480.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 72,572.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $16.50 and closed at $16.58 by scoring -0.25%. Koninklijke Ahold NV is a Netherlands-based retail group. Through its subsidiaries the Company operates supermarkets, wine and liquor stores, convenience stores, online daily needs ordering and delivery platforms, drugstores and pharmacies.



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB) stock traded with total volume of 1.47M shares, while the average trading volume remained 797,435.00 shares. KBLB started its trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.0800 after decline -5.88%. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in development of recombinant technologies and recombinant fibers for the global textile and technical textile markets.



Will KBLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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