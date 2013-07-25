Volatile Stocks to Watch - BFC Financial Corporation, SecureAlert Inc, Cereplast Inc, NanoViricides Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:BFCF), SecureAlert Inc (OTCBB:SCRA), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC)



BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:BFCF) gained 2.16%, trading on 95,779 shares to end the trade at $2.84. The stock changed hands in a range of $2.78 to $2.85, bringing its market capitalization at about $236.53 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.56 and was moved to maximum level of $2.85. BFC Financial Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.



SecureAlert Inc (OTCBB:SCRA) declined -0.47% to complete the trading session at $17.80 with a total volume of 14,700 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 29,542 shares. It floated in a range of $17.79 to $18.72 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.76. Its market capitalization now moved to about $104.89 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $3.00 and above $18.76. SecureAlert, Inc. (SecureAlert) markets and deploys offender management programs, combining global positioning system (GPS) tracking technologies, fulltime intervention-based monitoring capabilities and case management services.



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) recorded a fall of -11.32% and was in a range of $0.01-$0.02 before closing at $0.0141. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 17.26 million shares versus an average volume of 10.85 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $0.47 was the best price. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) declined -2.02% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $156.08 million. The share price after opening at $1.00 made a high of $1.01 and hovered above $0.96 to end the day at $0.970. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 269,946 shares as compared to average trading volume of 306,877 shares. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients and an active injectable form for the treatment of hospitalized patients.



