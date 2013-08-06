Volatile Stocks to Watch - CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO), KIT Digital, Inc.(OTCMKTS:KITDQ), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXIID)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO), KIT digital, Inc.(OTCMKTS:KITDQ), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXIID)



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) ended higher +1.06% and complete the day at $19.99. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 61,164. After opening at $19.78, the stock hit as high as $20.00. However, it traded between $18.13 and $23.09 over the last twelve months.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil. Canadian Oil Sands Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada



For How Long COSWF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO) closed yesterday at $0.151, a +1.00% increase. Around 725,195 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 439,201 shares. The company is now valued at around $16.97 million.



International Stem Cell Corporation is a developmental-stage biotechnology company. The Company focused on therapeutic, biomedical and cosmeceutical product.



For How Long ISCO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



KIT digital, Inc.(OTCMKTS:KITDQ) moved +21.34 percent higher at $0.340 and traded between $0.25 and $0.35 after opening the day at $0.25. Its performance over the last five days remained -12.82%, which stands at -15% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -29.17%.



KIT digital, Inc. (KIT digital), through its operating subsidiaries, provides enterprise clients an end-to-end technology platform for managing Internet Protocol (IP)-based video assets across the browser, mobile device and Internet protocol television (IPTV) set-top box-enabled television sets.



For How Long KITDQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXIID) shares fall, losing -3.38 percent to close at $4.00. The stock is up around 5233.33% this year and 3233.33% for the last 12 months. Around 86,632 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 41,983 shares.



RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (RXi) is a development-stage company. The Company is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies addressing medical needs using RNA interference (RNAi)-targeted technologies



Will RXIID Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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