Volatile Stocks to Watch - Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) decreased -0.78% and closed at $46.77 on a traded volume of 147.07 million shares, in comparison to 78.37 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +80.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $113.90 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.44 billion. Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Has FB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) plunged -0.31% and closed at $76.98 on a traded volume of 64.48 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 26.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +5.32%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $76.35 and $77.44.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy QQQ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) dropped -0.60% and closed at $22.50. So far in three months, the stock is down -10.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.68 and $26.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.76. Its introductory price for the day was $22.66, with the overall traded volume of 45.43 million shares.



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.



Will CSCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) after opening its trade at the price of $0.0026, jumped +0.49% to close at $22.59 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 40.42 million shares, in comparison to 31.26 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.23 and $25.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.96. Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Other Intel Architecture, Software and Services, and All Other segments.



Will INTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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