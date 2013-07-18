Volatile Stocks to Watch - First Liberty Power Corp, Urologix Inc, Strikeforce Technologies Inc, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC), Urologix Inc (OTCMKTS:ULGX), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP)



First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC) gained volume of 3.51million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.04 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0021- $0.05and the day range was $0.0031 - $0.0041, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.0035, and its recent trading price was $0.0039. The stock showed a positive performance of 2.63% in its trading session. First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States. Its primary target elements include lithium, antimony, vanadium, uranium, and graphite.



In the recent trading session, Urologix Inc (OTCMKTS:ULGX) traded 39,134 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 146,750 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $1.00. The stock was a bear and dropped -5.26%, while its trading price stayed at $0.360.The market capitalization of the stock remained 7.48 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -50.68%.Urologix, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of non-surgical, office-based therapies for the treatment of the symptoms and obstruction resulting from non-cancerous prostate enlargement, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) volume of the stock was 12.90 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 12.41 million shares. The stock plunged -8.33% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0011. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide. It owns the right to develop and license various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, and to protect network owners and users from identity theft.



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) traded with volume of 532,556shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.02 million shares. The stock grew 2.57% and was recently trading at $0.0718. The market capitalization of the stock remained 24.52 million. The beta of the stock remained 2.39. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



